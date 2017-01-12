Farenthold files bill blocking wind turbines near military airbases

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Congressman Blake Farenthold introduced Tuesday a bill to limit the construction or alterations of wind turbines near a military airbases or airfields. It's called H.R. 403, the "Ensuring the Safety of Our Military Aviators Act of 2017."

The bill states that the Secretary of Defense shall not approve any application for the construction or alteration of a wind turbine if such

turbine is proposed to be constructed or altered within 25 miles of an airbase or airfield.

The bill could impact the Coastal Bend due to controversy surrounding a proposed wind farm in the Chapman Ranch area. The City of Corpus Christi along with Congressman Farenthold have voiced their concern that the wind farms could disrupt naval aviation along with broadcast signals and more.