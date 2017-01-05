Farenthold introduces bill protecting gun rights for military families

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Congressman Blake Farenthold introduced a new bill on Capital Hill to protect Second Amendment rights for military families.

The "Protect Our Military Families' Second Amendment Rights Act" allows spouses of active-duty service members to purchase firearms in the state where they live due to military orders.

Currently, the Gun Control Act of 1968 mandates that citizens can legally purchase a handgun in the state where they are considered residents. Exceptions were made for active-duty military members, but not their spouses.

(© 2017 KIII)