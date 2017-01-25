Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation benefits to illegal immigrants

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In a statement released Wednesday, Congressman Blake Farenthold said the Federal Highway Administration is attempting to force the Texas Department of Transportation to pay relocation benefits to illegal aliens who will be displaced by the new Harbor Bridge Project.

An agreement between the FHWA and TxDOT back in 2015 allows TxDOT to purchase properties for Hillcrest residents who wish to sell. Tenants, owners and businesses would then be able to participate in the Relocation Program to receive federal assistance moving out of the neighborhood.

Farenthold said the Obama administration and FHWA are making TxDOT pay those benefits not only to landlords who do not actually occupy their property and therefore have no need to relocate, but also to illegal immigrants.

"TxDOT has worked with hundreds of property owners to ensure they receive fair market value and relocation costs for their property in order to complete the Harbor Bridge, a much-needed project for the community," Congressman Farenthold said. "For the Obama Administration go back on their approval agreement and try to force TxDOT to break the law by paying benefits to illegal aliens is unconscionable. I've been working with TxDOT and the Port of Corpus Christi to resolve this issue for several weeks. I have great confidence that with a Trump Administration, this will be set right."

