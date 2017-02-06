KIII
Fatal hit-and-run raises concerns

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:01 PM. CST February 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We are getting a closer look at the person accused of a horrible hit-and-run accident over the weekend that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man. That accident happened on Texan Trail near Ray High School just after 1am Sunday morning. 
 
56-year-old Noe Garza is the person believed to behind the wheel. Tonight he remains behind bars facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter. His bond has been set at $150,000. 
 
We are alos hearing from a woman who says the accident highlights some serious concerns she and her neighbors have about the street itself. Our Bill Churchwell has more on the story. 
 

