Fatal hit and run suspect a no-show in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Alexis Derise, Jr., the man charged in the fatal hit and run accident that took the life of cyclist Andy Heines back in July of last year, did not show up in court Friday as he was supposed to.

Derise, who is currently out on bond, was expected to show up for a docket call Friday. Police have now issued an arrest warrant for him for violating that bond.

In July of last year, well-known cyclist Andy Heines was riding his bike near Paul Jones and SPID. Derise allegedly hit him and drove off. Heines later died from his injuries.

Andy Heines

Police said Derise also missed court dates last Thursday and Friday. Another hearing has been set for Tuesday, the day his trial was supposed to be scheduled to begin.

If you have any information on Derise's whereabouts, call police at 361-886-2600.

© 2017 KIII-TV