Fatal Pedestrian Crash South of Alice

CORPUS CHRISTI (DPS) - Corpus Christi-Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a one vehicle-pedestrian fatality crash that occurred on January 29, 2017 at approximately 4:06 a.m. on US 359, approximately four and a half (4.5) miles south west of Alice in Jim Wells County. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck pulling a small trailer (occupied by the driver only) was traveling northbound on US 359; when for unknown reasons a pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane of travel on SH 359, and was struck by the pickup truck. The pedestrian was identified as Joe Luis Bentancur, 25 years of age, male, from Mathis, TX-pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers are further investigating the crash at this time.

