Fatal vehicle accident in Sinton

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - According to the Sinton Police Department, a single vehicle accident has left one man dead. They say it happened around three this morning in the 900 block of South San Patricio Street.

The driver was speeding northbound when he lost control of the car and veered off of the road. The man, believed to be in his early 20's, was ejected from his car and pronounced dead on scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

