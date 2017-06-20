Father and son from Corpus Christi missing in New Mexico

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KIII NEWS) - A search is underway for Robert and Bobby Pluta, a father and son from Corpus Christi who were last seen on June 14 checking in at their hotel in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

On Monday, New Mexico authorities searching Carlsbad Caverns National Park found the Pluta's red Ford F150 at a trailhead. Park Rangers are now assisting New Mexico State Police in the ongoing search effort.

Authorities said the Pluta's checked in to their hotel on June 14 and had not checked out of their room.

Family members are asking that the public help by checking any photos they may have taken at the national park between Thursday and Monday -- by hikers on the park trails, for instance -- to see if there might be any clues to Robert and Bobby's whereabouts. Any such information should be directed to Carlsbad Caverns National

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson spoke to a relative of the Pluta's living in Corpus Christi who said the family is anxious for information to come out leading to Robert and Bobby's whereabouts, and that New Mexico authorities have been very helpful and forthcoming with information.

