Father's Day Event Held at the Art Museum of South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Art Museum of South Texas is celebrating Father's Day this weekend. They had their annual dollar day Father's Day event earlier. They featured some blue bonnet landscape paintings by Texas Artist Julian Onderdonk. The museum also featured work by local artists in tidal shift.

For more information on future events, just head over to their website, http://www.artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/

