FBI ranks Robstown as the most dangerous city in Texas

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The city of Robstown has been named by the FBI as the most dangerous city in Texas -- according to their numbers. The Robstown Police Department, however, disputes those numbers.

According to the FBI, Robstown had 202 violent crimes last year -- a high number of violent crimes for a city with a population of just over 11,000.

However, Robstown police said it was a shock to them when they heard about the FBI report, saying the numbers the FBI had are incorrect. For instance, Robstown police said the FBI numbers include two murders in 2016, but they say they had none.

Mathis also ranked 16th on the list of most dangerous cities in Texas, and Sinton ranked 20th.

While Robstown police dispute the FBI numbers, they told 3News Wednesday that they want to look them over before commenting.

