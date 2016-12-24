CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB is cooking up something special for Christmas Eve. Chefs along with HEB volunteers met up at the American Bank Center to cut hams for the Annual Feast of Sharing. They also spent time decorating the room. Organizers are expecting to prepare about 13,000 meals.

The Feast Of Sharing will be Saturday December 24th from 11am to 3pm. There will be a free shuttle service provided by the RTA. Flu shots will also be available for the first 500 people. The Coastal Bend Blood Center will be on site accepting donations.