FedEx truck crashes into southside home, two taken to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A FedEx truck crashed through the wall of a southside home around 1 p.m. Tuesday, sending the driver and one resident to the hospital.

According to police, the FedEx driver said he was reaching to stop a package from falling when he veered off the road and slammed into the home on Cedar Pass and Pepper Ridge. He was transported to the hospital with lacerations to his face.

An elderly couple was inside of the home at the time of the crash. A man believed to be in his 60s was transported to the hospital with chest pains.

