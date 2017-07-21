Fee increases proposed at Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Padre Island National Seashore announced Friday a proposal to raise entrance, camping and boat ramp fees, in some cases doubling the fees or more.

For instance, it currently costs $10 for a single-vehicle seven-day pass to the Padre Island National Seashore. Under the new proposal, that fee would increase to $20. For a seven-day motorcycle pass, the increase would be from $5 to $15.

Here's a complete list of the proposed fees.

Entrance Fees

Single Vehicle (7-Day Pass) - Increase from $10 to $20

Annual Pass - Increase from $20 to $40

Individual (7-Day Pass) - Increase from $5 to $10

Motorcycle (7-Day Pass) - Increase from $5 to $15

Boat Launch Ramp Fees

Daily Boat Ramp - Remains at $5

Annual Boat Ramp - Increase from $10 to $30

Camping Fees

Malaquite Campground (1-6 people) - Increase from $8 to $14

Bird Island Basin Campground (1-6 people) - Increase from $5 to $8

"We are committed to keeping the park affordable but we also want to provide visitors with updated amenities and the best possible experience," PINS Superintendent Mark Spier said in a released statement. "The money from camping, entrance and boat ramp fees is used to improve facilities, infrastructure, and visitor services."

The proposed fee increases come at a time when seniors have already been flocking to the National Seashore to purchase their lifetime pass to all of the national parks in the U.S. That pass was going for $10, but with the passage of a new bill in Congress in December, that cost is leaping to $80 on Aug. 28.

PINS officials said most recently, fee dollars were used to construct the Malaquite Education Center, which will serve 17,000 students each year; a wildlife viewing observation station; and repairs to the visitor center deck and boardwalk. The additional revenue from proposed fee increases would be used for boat ramp area improvements, as well as new exhibits for the Malaquite Visitor Center.

An open house event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 5 at the Malaquite Visitor Center Complex, 20402 Park Road 22, to discuss the possible fee increases. The public is invited to attend.

© 2017 KIII-TV