Feedback Sought for City Fair Housing Assessment

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi city officials are asking for your input in a study aimed at the housing market in the Coastal Bend.

The assessment --required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development-- asks residents to fill out a survey.

Each questionnaire asks whether you or someone you know may have been discriminated against when looking for a home.

Results from the survey's will be used for the city to receive funds for federal housing.

The online survey can be found at here and is available now through Friday, August 18, 2017.

Paper surveys, in English and Spanish, can be picked up at the Housing and Community Development Department on the second floor of City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

