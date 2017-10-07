Feliciano Cruz convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 34-year old, Feliciano Cruz has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Cruz was accused of fatally shooting a young woman, Monica Ramos in July of last year.

The two were in a car, Ramos had been driving prosecutors say he got into an argument with his then 14-year-old, daughter, who was standing outside the vehicle.

The fight escalated and Cruz wound up pistol-whipping his daughter.

That somehow caused his gun to go off and strike Ramos who was in the driver's seat.

Cruz was convicted of felony murder, manslaughter, injury to a child and other charges.

He was sentenced to life in prison and he will have to serve at least 30 years before being eligible for parole.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV