KIII
Close

Fellow Council members respond to McQueen's resignation

The resignation of Mayor Dan McQueen caught some off guard Wednesday, including members of his own City Council.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:22 PM. CST January 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The resignation of Mayor Dan McQueen caught some off guard Wednesday, including members of his own City Council. We caught up with some of them. 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories