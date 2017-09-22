Fellow Pirates travel from Dallas area to cheer for Rockport-Fulton High School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Three charter buses filled with Wylie High School Pirates left the Dallas area Friday morning for a trip to the Coastal Bend to help cheer on the Rockport-Fulton Pirates as they take on Ingleside High School.

It's not the first time this Dallas-area high school has stepped up to support Rockport-Fulton High School, a school devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Buses filled with Wylie Pirates also made their way to Seguin last Friday to support Rockport-Fulton in their game against Leander Glen High School.

For the students at Wylie High School, it's Pirates helping Pirates.

Two weeks after posting to the Wylie Pirates Facebook page looking looking for donations to get a second "spirit bus" to bring more Wylie Pirates to cheer for Rockport-Fulton High School, as well as donations for the school's recovery, the school announced a total of three buses will be bringing students to the Coastal Bend.

And that's not all they're bringing.

Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery shared a post Thursday evening showing some Wylie High School teachers preparing a special gift -- a cannon!

Montgomery said along with some Pirate students, welding teacher Mr. Nicholson, woodworking teacher Mr. Spillyards and engineering teacher Mr. Goldade put together a couple of large cannons that can shoot t-shirts to crowds at football games. One will stay behind at Wylie High School, and the other will be given to Rockport-Fulton High School.

It's this kind of show of support -- Pirates helping Pirates -- that should be a reminder of what it means to be Texas Strong.

