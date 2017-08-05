Fellow veterans honor Purple Heart medal recipients

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ben Garza Gym was filled with red, white, blue, and purple colors Saturday for the Purple Heart ceremony.

The ceremony, hosted by the Military Order of the Purple Heart chapter 598, honored recipients of the Purple Heart medal.

The medal is given to members of the armed forces who are wounded or killed in battle. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards you can receive in the military.

"No one ever asks for a purple heart and unfortunately its part of warfare and i think a lot of us look at it like a brotherhood." Says Dennis Galloway who received the Purple Heart in 1968 for his service during the Vietnam war.

Galloway was given the award after taking shrapnel from an explosive.

