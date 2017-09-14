FEMA joins town hall meeting in Ingleside

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Four letters, a lot of help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, joined a meeting in Ingleside today. The town hall was put on by Congressman Blake Farenthold's Office and sponsored by the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce, to hear concerns and answer questions from residents deeply effected by Harvey.

"We need help, we need help now," pleads Peggy Gaydos, Director of Ingleside's Housing Authority.

Gaydos says they are out of room for people without a home. This is causing individuals to sleep at parks and in breezeways, without a bed, place to shower or use the restroom. She attended the meeting to ask FEMA representatives for trailers and temporary shelters.

Along with Gaydos was Louise Riley, who's mobile home was made unlivable by the hurricane. She's been staying at a hotel but says she has to leave on the September 26, with nowhere to go but her car.

"I have nobody but my dog, it's all I have," Riley says.

Riley says she needs help now, and can't wait for the lengthy application process, however, with the high volume of applicants, FEMA officials are doing the best they can, says Toney Raines.

"We bring the right people to the meeting to make sure that we're actually here and we have good experts here to be able to answer the questions that the citizens have," Raines says.

Raines encourages everyone who truly needs assistance to apply; he and another FEMA representative were at the meeting to answer questions and walk people through the application process. As for immediate help in Ingleside, nothing has been set in stone.

Mayor Luis Lamas listened to comments and concerns; the main one being a lack of mass communication, with cell services being out, people haven't been made aware of any city updates. Lamas says he's setting up a message board at Ingleside's City Hall; a two-way form of communication for city officials and residents.

"Comments heard today will take into effect in fact the message board at city hall will go up today that's been amazing, anything we can do to get the word out we're trying to do," says Mayor Lamas.

Mayor Lamas echoes Raines; if you need help, apply. They will be able to assist residents in housing related issues and some individuals may qualify for critical needs assistance.

To start the application process call 1 (800) 621-3360 or visit here

