FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Robstown

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - A disaster recovery center was set up by FEMA Wednesday at Robstown's Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

Experts with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on hand to answer any questions those who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey may have. You must live in a county that has been designated in the State's federal disaster declaration.

The center will be open Monday through Sunday.

