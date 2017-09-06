FEMA opens Ingleside disaster recovery center

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - FEMA announced Wednesday that one of their three disaster recovery centers will be set up in San Patricio County.

The center will be located at the Bay Vista Center in Ingleside, located at 2334 Highway 361.

The disaster recovery center will offer in-person support for victims of Harvey, offering assistance to individuals and businesses filing for disaster aid with FEMA. The center will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

