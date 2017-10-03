FEMA opens new disaster recovery center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For those seeking help from FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, there is now a place they can go in Corpus Christi.

FEMA opened Tuesday a disaster recovery center at La Palmera Mall. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are on hand there to answer questions about the different relief options available to residents as a result of Harvey.

The Center will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV