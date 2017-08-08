Female leaders protest 'bathroom bill' in Austin

AUSTIN (KIII NEWS) - Several female leaders from all over the state of Texas were in Austin Tuesday to make sure their voices were heard.

Dozens gathered on the capitol steps just before noon to protest. The goal was to reach lawmakers and let them know they want to reject the controversial bill.

Among the protesters was Libby Averyt, Chief Development Officer at the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

"We are strong enough to know this is bad for business," Averyt said. "We are compassionate to know this is unnecessary and discriminatory, and strong enough to demand to be heard."

In a statement released to 3News Nicole Hudgens, a policy analyst for a group supporting the bathroom bill legislation, said big business is bullying Texas women by forcing policy that they would not enact in their own workplaces.

