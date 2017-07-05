Fever tick causes concern in Live Oak County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Since November of 2016, a portion of Live Oak County has been under quarantine.

So far the State of Texas has found a total of 9 premises infested with ticks.

These ticks are capable of carrying parasites that attack and destroy red blood cells of cattle. Their bites cause a high fever and enlargement of the spleen and liver, ultimately resulting in death for up to 90% of susceptible native cattle.

Luckily the parasite has not shown up in Texas cattle.

Experts said that the fever tick poses a real danger to the future of the cattle industry.

Most everyone is in agreement that to remove the fever tick danger would mean that Mexico would have to step up its efforts.

Which residents in Live Oak County feel are lacking.

