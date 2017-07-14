FFA honors Joe Gazin with Glazier Award

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas FFA brought their 12,000 delegate convention to Corpus Christi.

Kiii Anchor Joe Gazin thanks the leadership for bringing members of the host committee on stage at the American Bank Center Friday.

Joe Gazin said that he and his Amy were proud to serve on that committee.

They were doubly honored when they were presented with the Texas FFA's Glazier Award.

The award is meant as a special thank you for outstanding hospitality during the convention.

Kiii is proud of those young people.

They are sure to be great leaders in the future

