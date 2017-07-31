Close Fiddler on the Roof performing at the Aurora Arts Theatre Catch the classic story of Fiddler on the Roof now through September 10th at the Aurora Arts Theatre. Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:25 AM. CDT July 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Catch the classic story of Fiddler on the Roof now through September 10th at the Aurora Arts Theatre. To buy your tickets before the show sells out just click here! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Business owner talks Kingsville fire Protestors hold rally outside Farenthold's office Kingsville Community Begins Recovery After Massive Fire Victim in southside accident identified Craft beer now canned in Corpus Christi Fundraiser for young boy who lost mother accident Shoe store in Kingsville catches fire K9 Coach: Keeping your dogs cool AC problems leads TM High School to close the day Googly's Wins First Ever Wingapalooza Competition More Stories 12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway Jul 30, 2017, 10:30 p.m. Why Americans aren't getting married anymore Jul 31, 2017, 6:03 a.m. Mock battle protest outside Congressman Blake… Jul 30, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
