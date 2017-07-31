KIII
Fiddler on the Roof performing at the Aurora Arts Theatre

Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:25 AM. CDT July 31, 2017

Catch the classic story of Fiddler on the Roof now through September 10th at the Aurora Arts Theatre.  To buy your tickets before the show sells out just click here!

