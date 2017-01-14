Fiery Fatal Crash On FM 188 Kills Elderly Sinton Man

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - A fatal wreck on FM 188 near 181 Saturday morning has claimed the life of 71-year-old Robert Walker from Sinton. Walker was driving a pickup truck on the northbound lanes of 188 when he veered over, smashing into a semi trailer heading southbound. The trailer burst into flames, but luckily the trailer driver walked away uninjured. The roads remained closed while the crash is under investigation, so find an alternate route if you're heading that direction.

