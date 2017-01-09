KIII
Fiesta de los Ninos celebrates 25th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This year marks the 25th anniversary for Driscoll Children's Hospital's biggest fundraiser -- Fiesta de los Niños.

At Monday's kick off announcement Flint Hills, the title sponsor of the event, handed over a check for $50,000 to help put on the event, which will be held Friday, Feb. 3, at the American Bank Center. The headliner for the event will be Texas country singer Max Stalling.

