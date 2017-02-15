HEADLINES
HEADLINES
TSA Dollar DayTSA Dollar Day The Texas State Aquarium held their popular "Dollar Day" Sunday.
- 1 hour ago
North Beach Power OutageNorth Beach Power Outage Sunday morning AEP Texas reported 747 customers without power in North Beach.
- 1 hour ago
Memorial Run Held in Honor of Andre FuquaMemorial Run Held in Honor of Andre Fuqua A 5K-run and walk was held Saturday in memory of Andre Fuqua who was fatally shot while he was driving on I-37 last month.
- 4 hours ago
Juvenile Survives Fall from Harbor Bridge During Alleged Suicide AttemptJuvenile Survives Fall from Harbor Bridge During Alleged Suicide Attempt A teenager was rushed to the hospital after authorities believe he jumped from the Harbor Bridge in an alleged suicide attempt.
- 5 hours ago
K9 Coach: From Potty Pads to OutdoorsK9 Coach: From Potty Pads to Outdoors Potty training is such a tough thing to do when it comes to your pup. The K9 Coach, Floyd Swydan joined us this week to give us an overview on how to transition your pup from potty pads to the great outdoors.
- 4 hours ago
Dr. is In: The Importance of adding Fiber to your DietDr. is In: The Importance of adding Fiber to your Diet Constipation is a relatively common problem, but one, that can be avoided by sticking to a diet that is high in fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Dr. Vijay joined us this morning, to talk more about fiber and what is recommended in order to keep things flowing properly.
- 6 hours ago
Home and Garden showHome and Garden show Hundreds of local vendors were set up at the American Bank Center Saturday for the bi-annual Home and Garden show.
- 15 hours ago
Major highway saw delays after accidentsMajor highway saw delays after accidents A bad chain-reaction slowed down traffic on SPID on Saturday.
- 15 hours ago
Pharaoh Valley residents clean golf coursePharaoh Valley residents clean golf course Residents in the Pharaoh Valley neighborhood were glad Saturday.
- 15 hours ago
Volunteers give care to Columbus ship replica La NinaVolunteers give care to Columbus ship replica La Nina La Nina is the full-size replica of the ship Christopher Columbus once sailed.
- 15 hours ago
Ceremony honors the Battle of Iwo JimaCeremony honors the Battle of Iwo Jima Veterans gathered Saturday to remember and celebrate the legacy of the Marine Corps and their invasion of Iwo Jima.
- 18 hours ago
Kite Day at the National SeashoreKite Day at the National Seashore Saturday may have been the day Corpus Christi locals were thankful for the wind.
- 19 hours ago
21 workers fired for taking part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest21 workers fired for taking part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina - Twenty one people were fired from a South Carolina company after taking part in the Day Without Immigrants Protest.
- 21 hours ago
Central Texas teacher on leave over riddles posted on class boardCentral Texas teacher on leave over riddles posted on class board A Gatesville Intermediate School teacher was put on administrative leave Friday because of comments the teacher posted on a board in the classroom.
- 1 day ago
Pharoah Valley Residents Hold First Cleanup Since Lawsuit RulingPharoah Valley Residents Hold First Cleanup Since Lawsuit Ruling Neighbors in the Pharoah Valley neighborhood spent Saturday morning cleaning up the old golf course over on Nile St.that is overgrown and unused.
- 1 day ago
Who counts as black?
Man convicted in Canada's deadliest mass killing is free
Senate confirms Scott Pruitt for EPA chief amid last-minute drama
Indonesia police chief: Woman tricked into North Korean assassination
WWE Hall of Famer George 'The Animal' Steele dies at 79
'Best by' vs. 'sell by': If you're confused over food labels, you're not alone
Ohio couple announces pregnancy with the funniest photo
Defamation case against Bill Cosby dismissed
Firefall wows visitors at California's Yosemite National Park
Facebook wants you to apply for your next job on Facebook
Trump's pick to replace Flynn turns down offer
Combatting stereotypes: How to talk to your children
Britax stroller mounts recalled after reports of children falling from car seats
USA TODAY Editorial Board: USDA puts blinders on animal abuse
Russian spy ship patrols 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut
Businesses across U.S. close for 'Day Without Immigrants'
Why America needs Marvel superhero Kamala Khan now more than ever
Andrew Puzder's withdraws nomination to be Labor secretary
Club Penguin is shutting down and everyone is sad
Kim Jong Un's half-brother reportedly assassinated with poisoned needles…
