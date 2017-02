CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - "Neutron" was the word that qualified St. Pius fifth-grader Edmund Thomas for the South Texas Regional Spelling Bee.

Thomas also has two sisters who have won spelling bees, and said it's a family activity for them.

The competition will take place Saturday at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center. The winner will go to Washington D.C.

