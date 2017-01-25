Fight erupts at High School Basketball game

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A disturbance at a local high school basketball game on Tuesday lands one man in jail.

The crowd was so big that standing room was the only available way to enjoy the event between Veteran's Memorial and King High School.

CCISD's Chief of Police said they were receiving complaints about aggressive behavior and foul language in the stands of the game.

When officers approached the crowd to try and defuse the situation they were also met with abusive language and eventually an assault on an officer.

Police said 24-year-old Misael Ramirez fled the scene and was caught a few blocks away.

Ramirez was booked into the Nueces County Jail and charged with assault on an officer.

