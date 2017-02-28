Filing period to run for Corpus Christi mayor begins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The filing period for anyone interested in running for Corpus Christi mayor officially began Tuesday as City Council passed the ordinance calling for a special election.

Those seeking to run have until 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, to file.

Candidate information, including application forms and the requirements for filing, can be found on the City's website at www.cctexas.com.

Early voting will begin April 24 and end on May 2. The last day to register to vote in the special election is April 6.

