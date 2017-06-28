Final day of US Youth Championship Regatta in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Wednesday was the final day of the US Youth Championship Regatta.

Over 175 of America's top youth sailors took part in the competition.

The race was a little difficult at times for the competitors.

The weather slowed things down a bit but Wednesday was the big finish for those who participated.

An awards banquet will be held for sailors at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.

