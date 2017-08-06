Final tally for Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Gulf Coast Humane Society hosted their annual telethon to raise money to help spay and neuter animals up for adoption.

Executive Director Sharon Ray says all of this money goes back to the animals, especially those that arrive at the shelter with an injury. "That is heartworm treatment, that's surgery for any animal that comes into us injured, some that are on long term care because they came into us injured, so it means a lot. It means a life."

Kevin McCracken and his family believe in only adopting pets, so much so that they've adopted four dogs. The McCrackens also give back to the Humane Society, donating $11,000 dollars.

The final result of the 8 hour long telethon came out to $24,289.82 dollars. If you would still like to donate just head to the headquarters at 3118 Cabaniss Road.

