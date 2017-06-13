Finalists named for vacant council seat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It appears we are one step closer to finding out who will fill Mayor Joe McComb's old City Council seat. He of course left that position when he was elected Mayor.

Initially 19-candidates applied for the job. Tuesday Council members narrowed the list down to four.

The finalists are:

Kamlesh Bhula Bhika - A Hotel Operator

John Martinez - Attorney

Sylvia Oliver - Retiree

Debbie Lindsey-Opel - Local Business Owner

