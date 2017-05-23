Find out what it's like to be a firefighter for a day

The Ingleside Fire Department invites the community out to their upcoming open house. The public will be able to try out obstacle courses and see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter as well as see live demonstrations, take part in fun activities and enjoy free hot dogs and popcorn. The open house kicks off Saturday, May 27th from 11am-3pm at 2425 8th st in Ingleside Texas.

