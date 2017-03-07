Fire at Mathis storage unit under investigation

MATHIS (KIII NEWS) - A fire that broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a storage unit along FM 459 and Mary Street in Mathis is now under investigation.

Emergency crews from Mathis and Sandia responded to the blaze and were able to contain it around by around 9 a.m. Officials said 36 units caught fire.

Thankfully no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

