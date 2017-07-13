Fire at southside business complex was intentionally set

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department and State Fire Marshal's Office have determined that Sunday morning's fire that damaged several offices in a southside business complex was intentionally set.

The fire broke out at a building in the 5900 block of South Staples Street and contained the office of State Rep. Todd Hunter, along with several other businesses.



Investigators said evidence found at the scene led them to determining that the fire was a case of arson.

The Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety are assisting in the investigation. If you have any information regarding the fire, call 1-877-434-7345. A person with information that leads to an arrest could receive a reward.

