Fire breaks out at playground near Garza Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department said a fire broke early Saturday afternoon after 1:00 p.m. at a play ground at 180 Block of 19th Street near Ben Garza Park.

No children were injured during the fire.

Officials said the mulch surrounding playground caught fire and the slide.

The department said the cause of fire is still being determined.

