CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A fire burned down the house of Brent and Shirley Uhl in Port Aransas on Wednesday.

Investigators are still looking for what caused the fire.

The Uhls are employees of the Port Aransas South Jetty Newspaper and are well known and liked in the community, and their neighbors have set up a go-fund-me account to help rebuild.

GoFundMe

(© 2017 KIII)