CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire crews rushed to the scene of an apartment fire Friday afternoon in the Flour Bluff area. It broke out around 5:30pm at the Waters Edge Apartments in the 9300 Block of SPID.

The fire erupted on the second floor of an apartment unit. Multiple units had to be evacuated. No word on what sparked the fire.

