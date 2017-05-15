KIII
Fire crews battle fire involving two sheds

Corpus Christi Firefighters rushed to a home on Curtis Clark near Everhart after reports of two sheds on fire.

KIII STAFF , KIII 10:46 PM. CDT May 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Firefighters rushed to a home on Curtis Clark near Everhart after reports of two sheds on fire. When they got to the scene one of the sheds was fully engulfed in flames while the other shed was partially on fire. 
 
One shed ended up being fully destroyed. The homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire. No word yet on what caused the blaze. 
 

