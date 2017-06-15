KIII
Fire crews battle structure fire on Padre Island

Fire fighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire Thursday evening on Padre Island.

June 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire fighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire Thursday evening on Padre Island. The blaze erupted shortly before 7:30pm in the 15000 block of Cruiser Street. 
 
When fire crews arrived there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of the home. Turns out it was a detached garage, and the damage was kept to that structure. A couple of motorcycles inside were heavily damage. The garage is believed to be a total loss. 
 

