Fire crews battle stubborn house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a busy Monday evening for local fire fighters as they battled a stubborn house fire near McArdle and Everhart. Fire crews spotted heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home in the 4900 block of Mildred Drive when they arrived.

Fortunately no one was home at the time the blaze broke out. Crews initially attacked the fire from underneath, but concerns about the safety of that roof forced fire fighters to change plans.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.

