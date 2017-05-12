Fire Crews Investigate Arson Case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

Crews were quick to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Gemini Lounge shortly before 2 A.M. Investigators found a small bottle of gasoline in the entry way of the building.

A man that reported the building fire witnessed someone throw an object inside moments before the entry broke out in flames.

Fortunately the damage was not too severe and the building was vacant. This is the second time in seven months the same building was set on fire.

