Fire crews respond to early morning fire on Hudson St.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Fire Department are investigating an early morning house fire that broke out on Hudson Street shortly before 4 A.M.



The owners had moved out of the home several days ago and no belongings were inside at the time the fire occurred.



Investigators say the fire started on the back patio and cause severe exterior damage to the home as well as minor damage to neighboring house.



No other injuries were reported

