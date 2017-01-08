Fire Crews Respond to House Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A family was able to escape their home after a late night fire on Saturday.

The fire sparked up just before 10:30 at a home on the 5500 block of Hall Ave.

Fire officials say the side of the house was on fire when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to get the blaze out in just a couple of minutes.

Officials believe a short in the water heater was the cause of the fire.