Fire Damages Offices on City's Southside Overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Firefighters responded to a major building fire on the city's southside early Sunday morning.

It was just before 5 a.m. when firefighters were awaken by someone banging on the front door to Fire Station 14 alerting them to the nearby fire. It only took firefighters a couple of seconds to arrive on scene on the 5900 block of Staples near Holly. When they got there, flames were already coming through the roof of one of the buildings.

It took fire crews about an hour to put out the fire. A total of three office buildings received damage.

