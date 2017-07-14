Fire damages two townhomes in Flour Bluff

FLOUR BLUFF (KIII NEWS) - Arson investigators have been called in to determine the cause of a fire at the Highlands Oaks Townhomes.

That blaze broke out just after five at the complex on Saint Joseph near Glenoak. Crews were able to put out the flames within 20-minutes.

Two townhomes were severally damaged in that fire.

Investigators say a resident was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

