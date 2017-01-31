Fire department battles morning house fire on Hudson Street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi firefighters battled a house fire that broke out around 4 a.m. on Hudson Street.

The owners of the home had moved out several days earlier, so nothing was inside at the time of the fire. Investigators said the blaze started on the back patio and caused severe exterior damage to the home, as well as minor damage to a neighboring house.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

